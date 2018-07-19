Police in Innisfail seized eight dogs from the Bluebird Hotel in Innisfail earlier this week and a 46-year-old woman has now been charged with a number of offences.

Police received a complaint about a suspicious female at the hotel on Tuesday evening and found a woman inside a room with eight dogs in her possession.

The 46-year old woman was under a court order to not possess animals and she was arrested.

The dogs were determined to be in distress and were removed from the room the next day by police.

Karin Adams has now been charged with:

Mischief

Personating a Peace Officer

Fail to obtain dog license X 8

Driving motor vehicle without holding a valid license

Trespassing

Harboring more than 3 dogs

Police say Adams either bought or was given seven of the eight dogs and all of them have since been turned over to Klassic Kennels for care.

Adams was released from custody with conditions including; a prohibition from owning, having the custody or control of or residing in the same premise of any animal.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on the charges on July 31.