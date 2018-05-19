Turner Valley RCMP says that a 49-year-old woman has been charged following a targeted operation on a home that was believed to be a source of suspicious activity.

Authorities were originally alerted about the home in mid-April and began an investigation that eventually resulted in a traffic stop being conducted on May 15.

The female driver of the vehicle was arrested after a search discovered drugs inside the car.

A search warrant was issued for her home and when RCMP executed the warrant, they found more evidence of drug trafficking and a substantial quantity of items that are believed to be stolen.

Sharon Nicola Star Wright, of Turner Valley, has been charged with:

Possession of crack cocaine

Trafficking crack cocaine

Trafficking oxycodone

Wright was released on a recognizance and is next scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

The RCMP is continuing the investigation and may lay more charges against other people connected to the home.