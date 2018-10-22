A woman who was charged in connection to the fatal assault of Tyler Sanderson in 2016 is free after she pleaded guilty in court on Monday and was given credit for time already served.

Sanderson, 24, was found suffering from serious injuries after he collapsed in the front yard of his home on May 15, 2016. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Calgary Police Service officials say Sanderson’s death was the result of a drug deal turned violent and an autopsy confirmed that he died from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Lori Heavenfire, Dylan Irvin George Calf and Justin Cecil Scott were originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sanderson’s death.

Calf pleaded guilty to robbery in 2017 and Scott pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in August.

On Monday, Heavenfire, 36, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter and she was sentenced to 12 months but received credit for time already served.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the Crown was unable to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, who shot Sanderson but it believes Heavenfire was not the shooter.