A 50-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after allegedly writing cheques to herself from four companies, including three Calgary-based companies, where she had worked over the span of nearly six years.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, Colleen Fay Dhuga cashed approximately $1.2 million in cheques between June 2008 and March 2014. The 185 cheques were allegedly made out to her, drawing from the commercial accounts and authorized with a signature stamp.

In addition to the cheques, Dhuga is accused of making unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals from corporate credit cards in her name.

Police say Dhuga defrauded two public companies and two private companies (three based in Calgary and one based in British Columbia) and the funds have not been recovered. Police have not released the names of the companies where Dhuga had worked.

The alleged thefts were reported by officials with RBC in March 2014 after unusual activity was noticed in an account belong to one of the companies.

Dhuga, a resident of Kelowna, B.C. has been charged with:

Fraud over $5,000

Theft over $5,000

Laundering proceeds of crime

Dhuga is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Monday, June 4, 2018.