Woman charged with second-degree murder after man killed in northeast Calgary home
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 10:37AM MDT
A woman is now facing second-degree murder charges after a man was killed at a home in the northeast.
Police were called to the 4900 block of Rundlewood Road N.E. about 10:30 p.m. Friday for reports of an assault.
When officers arrived, a man in his 40s was found in medical distress. He was declared deceased by EMS a short time later.
Police said at the time the assault appeared to be domestic in nature.
Roberta Lynn Wolfchild, 50, is charged with second-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Tuesday.