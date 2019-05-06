A woman is now facing second-degree murder charges after a man was killed at a home in the northeast.

Police were called to the 4900 block of Rundlewood Road N.E. about 10:30 p.m. Friday for reports of an assault.

When officers arrived, a man in his 40s was found in medical distress. He was declared deceased by EMS a short time later.

Police said at the time the assault appeared to be domestic in nature.

Roberta Lynn Wolfchild, 50, is charged with second-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Tuesday.