Woman dead after being found in distress on Bowness street
CPS units at the intersection of 34 Ave and 79 St N.W. during the investigation into the death of a woman
CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating an undetermined death of a woman in the city's northwest.
According to CPS officials, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 34th Avenue and 79th Street N.W., in the community of Bowness, at around 6 a.m. following reports a body had been found in the road.
EMS transported a woman from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.
Police confirm the woman has died. The nature of her death has not been released.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.
Backstory:
The original version of this story indicated emergency crews were called to the scene at 7 a.m. EMS officials confirm the initial call came in a approximately 6 a.m.