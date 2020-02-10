CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating an undetermined death of a woman in the city's northwest.

According to CPS officials, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 34th Avenue and 79th Street N.W., in the community of Bowness, at around 6 a.m. following reports a body had been found in the road.

EMS transported a woman from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police confirm the woman has died. The nature of her death has not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.