Woman dead after being struck by CTrain

A section of downtown Calgary was shut down for several hours on Wednesday following a fatal incident involving the CTrain.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Centre Street at about 9 a.m. for reports that a woman had been struck by the train.

The victim, who was between 45 and 55 years old, died on the way to hospital, EMS told CTV News.

Police closed the street between Sixth and Ninth Avenue S.W. to investigate.

Calgary police are reviewing security footage of the area and speaking with witnesses as part of their investigation.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until police can complete their work.