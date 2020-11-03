CALGARY -- RCMP are investigating a deadly southern Alberta crash that claimed a 36-year-old pedestrian.

Emergency crews responded to a location along Range Road 225, approximately 18 kilometres southwest of the town of Magrath, at around 7:30 p.m. Monday following reports a northbound truck had hit a pedestrian.

The injured woman was transported by ambulance to hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released but RCMP confirm she was a resident of the rural Magrath area,

Investigators continue to investigate the fatal collision. RCMP officials have not indicated whether charges are pending against the driver.

The town of Magrath is located approximately 30 kilometres south of Lethbridge.