Woman dead following potential shooting in northeast Calgary

One woman is dead after an incident in a northeast Calgary community early Thursday evening.

EMS says the woman was believed to be in her 20s.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at around 7:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Templeview NE to find a woman unconscious and in medical distress with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition, but she was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are now investigating, and an autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Friday.

If this case is determined to be a homicide, it would be the 10th of 2022.

The Calgary Police Service reported just 19 total homicides last year.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.