Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.

RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her.

Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.

The victim, who was from Canmore, was on Highway 1 at the time of the incident, but it's not clear if she was walking alongside the highway or attempting to cross.

RCMP shut down the eastbound lanes for several hours on Sunday following the crash, but the scene has since been cleared.

There is no information about the vehicle involved in the crash and the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this hit and run is asked to please contact the Canmore RCMP at 403-678-5516.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.