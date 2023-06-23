Woman dead, man critically injured following motorcycle crash near Airdrie
A woman is dead and a man is in hospital clinging to life in the aftermath of a motorcycle collision on Highway 2 just north of Calgary.
The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, about three kilometres south of Airdrie.
Mounties say a northbound motorcycle passed an Alberta RCMP traffic member "at a high rate of speed" and then sped up when the officer turned on their lights and siren.
At that point, Mounties say "the motorcycle ran into the back of another vehicle and then drove into the centre median, where it burst into flames."
There were two people on the motorcycle at the time, both of whom were rushed to hospital.
The passenger, a 30-year-old woman, has since died.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, remains in critical condition.
Both are Airdrie residents.
Mounties say investigation into the incident is ongoing.
