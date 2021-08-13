CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian on eastbound Memorial Drive near the Bridgeland C-Train station.

Emergency crews responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a location on the roadway between Edmonton Trail and 12 Street N.E.

One woman was pronounced dead on scene. According to police, the woman was the pedestrian.

EMS transported a man believed to be the motorcyclist to Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition.

Investigators remained on scene early Friday morning. As of 6 a.m., a section of eastbound Memorial Drive remains closed to traffic and commuters are being asked to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.