Woman dies before facing impaired driving charges in Airdrie motorcyclist's death

A Mountain View County woman has died ahead of her trial in connection with a fatal crash on Highway 22 in the summer of 2021.

The Crown confirmed the death of Ashley Evans to CTV News on Tuesday, stating all charges against her had been officially withdrawn earlier this month.

Evans, who was 25 at the time of the incident, was facing several charges — including impaired driving causing death, failure to stop after accident resulting in death and operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit — in connection with a crash on the undivided highway on the night of June 27.

Evans was driving southbound in a pickup truck when she entered the northbound lane while attempting to pass a van near Range Road 43 in Mountain View County, and struck an oncoming SUV. RCMP officials say the pickup flipped several times on the highway and crashed into two motorcycles.

One of the motorcyclists, who family members have since identified to CTV News as 43-year-old Matthew Forseth of Airdrie, was pronounced dead on scene.

The second motorcyclist, an adult woman, was taken to hospital by ambulance in non-life-threatening condition.

A family member told CTV News that the two motorcyclists were a couple and had been returning home to Airdrie after sharing a meal in Water Valley.

The nature of Evans' death has not been released.

She had been released from custody ahead of her scheduled pre-trial appearance in Calgary provincial court that was to be held in October.