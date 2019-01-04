A woman who was rescued from a fire at an apartment complex in Coaldale early Friday morning has died and an investigation is now underway.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call from a three-storey apartment on 19th Street and 23rd Avenue at about 1:00 a.m.

Police tried to enter the apartment but were met with a thick wall of smoke and flames.

Firefighters were able to rescue an elderly woman from the unit but she died despite efforts to save her.

The Calgary Medical Examiner has been called in to determine the cause of death but it is believed that the woman died from smoke inhalation.

The woman’s family has been notified but her name is not being released.

Neighbours say she was in her 90s and was very active in the community

RCMP say about ten people in the building were evacuated safely but most were able to return to their units soon after the fire was put out.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze to the one apartment but there was some water damage to the unit below it.

Police say foul play is not suspected in the woman’s death and the investigation is ongoing.