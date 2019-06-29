Authorities say a female climber has died after she fell at a climbing area near the Town of Canmore.

Canmore RCMP and Emergency Services were called to an incident at Grassi Lakes climbing area at about 12:43 p.m. on Saturday.

They were responding to a 911 call about a climber who had fallen.

Emergency crews found the victim, a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's believed she fell about 35 metres.

The investigation into the cause of the fall is ongoing.

The victim's name will not be released at this time.