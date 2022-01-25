Woman faces multiple charges linked to stolen vehicle discovered in Aldersyde, Alta.

A woman faces multiple charges after Foothills County RCMP located a stolen vehicle, and subsequently recovered weapons and an explosive device.

On Monday, RCMP received a call about a possible stolen vehicle travelling southbound on Hwy. 2.

Officers located the vehicle in Aldersyde, being driven by a woman.

The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen and the woman was arrested.

Following a search of the vehicle, 31-year-old Jordan Ogden has been charged with the following:

· Theft over $5,000;

· Theft under $5,000;

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose;

· Possession of explosive (pipe bomb), and;

· Numerous breach charges stemming from four separate release orders

After a bail hearing, Ogden remains in custody. She's scheduled to appear in Turner Valley Provincial Court on Feb. 8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Turner Valley RCMP at 403-933-4262. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through Apple or the Google Play Store.