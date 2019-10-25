CALGARY – Police have one person in custody after a woman was fatally attacked early Friday morning.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to a four-plex style home on the 1800 block of 27th Avenue S.W., in the community of South Calgary, and tactical officers and the canine team had blocked off the area.

A home was taped off after emergency crews located a body in the front yard of the residence. Police confirm the woman had been the victim of a fatal stabbing

Police scoured the neighbourhood and the nearby community of Bankview before identifying and arresting a suspect in the downtown core.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the scene as the homicide unit conducts its investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary Police at 403-266-1234 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.