Woman flown to Calgary hospital after fall in Banff backcountry

A woman was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance on Friday afternoon after a high fall in Banff National Park.

Banff EMS was called to the Mosquito Creek Hostel parking lot about 11 a.m. after the women suffered a high fall in the backcountry nearby.

Due to the severity of her injuries, STARS was also called and she was flown to hospital in Calgary in serious condition.

No other details were available.