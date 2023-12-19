Woman found dead after house fire in Hanna, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in the town of Hanna.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Fourth Avenue West just before midnight on Monday.
They arrived to find a 40-year-old woman lying on the sidewalk in front of the home.
RCMP say the woman died from her injuries, which are believed to have been caused by the fire. Her name has not been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Hanna RCMP, the Hanna Fire Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Hanna is located roughly 200 kilometres northeast of Calgary.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035
The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
5 children killed in fire at Arizona home while father was out Christmas shopping
A father in Arizona who left four children and a young relative at home so he could buy Christmas gifts and groceries returned to find the charred remains of the family's home after a fire broke out, killing all five children inside, authorities said.
Canadian military to spend $2.5 billion on armed drones
The Canadian military will spend $2.49 billion to acquire 11 remotely piloted aircraft – or drones – from U.S.-based manufacturer General Atomics, the federal government announced Tuesday.
Canada sending 3 staff officers to support U.S.-led Operation Prosperity Guardian
The Department of National Defence has confirmed Canada's participation in Operation Prosperity Guardian, a United States-led maritime operation to defend commercial ships in the Red Sea and Western Gulf of Aden.
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
New York will set up a commission to consider reparations for slavery
New York state will create a commission tasked with considering reparations to address the persistent, harmful effects of slavery in the state, under a bill signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.
Zelenskyy says he's confident Ukraine will get more U.S. support for its war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he's certain the United States will make good on its promise to provide billions of dollars in further aid for Kyiv to continue its fight against Russia, and he bluntly replied "No," to a question about whether his country might lose the war.
Putin claims Russia's military has the momentum in Ukraine and is poised to meet Moscow's goals
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Tuesday that his country's military has seized the initiative in Ukraine after repelling a monthslong counteroffensive and is well positioned to achieve Moscow's goals.
Edmonton
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Owner to be charged after dog attack
The owner of a dog that attacked a woman last week will be charged.
-
Alberta ethics commissioner says rules followed in removal of ex-public health officer
Alberta’s ethics commissioner says no rules were broken when the former chief medical officer of health was hired for — then promptly removed from — a new job with the province.
Vancouver
-
Human rights complaint over Vancouver's approach to homeless camp fast-tracked
The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has agreed to fast-track a complaint from homeless encampment residents who have accused the City of Vancouver of discrimination.
-
6 months into its Kelowna operations, Uber still not allowed to pick up passengers at airport
Uber has been operating in Kelowna since early June, but the city's airport remains a notable exception to its service area.
-
B.C. man gets 18 months in jail after undercover Mountie delivers Tasers to home
A British Columbia man has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after an undercover Mountie delivered a package containing two imported Tasers to a home in the Okanagan.
Atlantic
-
More than 100,000 customers in the dark across the Maritimes
The effects of strong winds are being felt across the Maritimes Tuesday as more than 100,000 customers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island are without power.
-
Ottawa pledges $94 million to improve P.E.I. health care
A new bilateral agreement between the federal government and Prince Edward Island aims to spend $94 million over three years to improve health care in the province.
-
Vancouver Island
-
IIO called in after man found dead in car in Port Alberni
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man was found dead in his car, which was submerged in Port Alberni's Sproat Lake.
-
-
Toronto
-
-
Tenants charged in 2022 Hamilton fire that left 2 adults and 2 children dead
Firefighters in Hamilton have laid charges against two tenants who survived a fire that killed four others at a townhouse nearly one year ago after an investigation found that smoke alarms in the unit had been disabled.
-
'Hatred will have no space in our city': Nearly 100 hate crimes reported to Toronto police since onset of Israel-Hamas war
There have been nearly 100 hate crimes reported to Toronto police since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, more than double the number observed during the same time period last year.
Montreal
-
Quebec makes another offer to teachers as strike approaches one-month mark
The Quebec government has made another offer to the teachers' unions as the strike has nears the one-month mark.
-
Q&A: The MUHC's chief surgeon on record-level wait lists, overcrowding in Quebec ERs
CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson was joined Tuesday for an interview with Dr. Liane S. Feldman, a surgeon in chief at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) to discuss the current situation in Quebec hospitals.
-
Health minister asks for Quebecers' help to relieve overloaded ERs
Health Minister Christian Dube has once again asked for the public's help in easing the strain on Quebec's emergency departments as the holiday season approaches.
Ottawa
-
Donations needed to provide Ottawa households with a Christmas supper
With less than a week before Christmas, there is an urgent appeal for donations, as nearly 200 households and families in Ottawa wait to hear if the Caring and Sharing Exchange can provide them with a holiday meal.
-
Ottawa Police hate crime unit investigating antisemitic vandalism at Algonquin College
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is investigating after two students allegedly placed a swastika on a locker at the school's Ottawa campus.
-
Pedestrian killed in early morning Gatineau hit-and-run
Gatineau police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a man in his forties in Gatineau.
Kitchener
-
-
'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
-
Guelph woman thought $5M lottery win was a practical joke
A Guelph woman has a lot to celebrate this holiday season after winning a $5 million lottery prize.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government plans to buy the Lighthouse and move its residents elsewhere
The Government of Saskatchewan plans to buy Saskatoon’s Lighthouse and flip the building once the current tenants are out.
-
SHA adding hundreds of new healthcare positions in Saskatoon to address overcrowded hospitals
Health officials are adding hundreds of permanent healthcare positions in Saskatoon to deal with hospital overcrowding.
-
How a haunting 80-year-old Eaton's Christmas display lives on in this Sask. museum
Randall Simpson is diligently working behind the scenes at the Western Development Museum, maintaining the iconic animatronic Christmas display that’s become a must-see for Saskatoon residents during the holidays.
Northern Ontario
-
Crown seeks banishment for man in Moose Factory assault case
Sentencing is delayed for a northern Ontario man accused in two physical altercations after an apparent plea bargain with the Crown goes sideways at a hearing Monday.
-
-
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old charged in stabbing death of teenage girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 17-year-old male in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl last week.
-
Some health-care projects, including nursing homes, on pause in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is suspending many new health-care capital projects, including some personal care homes that have already been announced, while it reviews the province's finances and health-care needs.
-
RCMP opening up adoption for Musical Ride horses
Alaska is a 20-year-old horse, who was born and bred at the RCMP breeding farm. Throughout the years, Alaska worked with the RCMP’s Musical Ride program and in the last few years has been a schooling horse, helping to train new riders. Now, the time has come for Alaska to be put up for adoption and find a new, loving home. Alaska’s adoption has been made possible because, for the first time ever, the RCMP’s retired Musical Ride horses are up for adoption.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP make arrest, recover stolen trailer and tools after gas plant break-in
Saskatchewan RCMP have made several arrests following a string of break-ins at a gas plant near the village of Kisbey.
-
Here's how Regina's 2024 city budget deliberations abruptly ended
The last budget before next fall's municipal election was decided abruptly – hastened by a lack of food, a long day of deliberations, and councillors not wanting to continue.
-
Regina taxi driver threatened with hatchet, rider arrested
A Regina taxi driver experienced quite the surprise when one of their fares produced a hatchet on the way to their destination.