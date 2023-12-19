CALGARY
    • Woman found dead after house fire in Hanna, Alta.

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in the town of Hanna.

    Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Fourth Avenue West just before midnight on Monday.

    They arrived to find a 40-year-old woman lying on the sidewalk in front of the home.

    RCMP say the woman died from her injuries, which are believed to have been caused by the fire. Her name has not been released.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation by Hanna RCMP, the Hanna Fire Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

    Hanna is located roughly 200 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    • RCMP opening up adoption for Musical Ride horses

      Alaska is a 20-year-old horse, who was born and bred at the RCMP breeding farm. Throughout the years, Alaska worked with the RCMP’s Musical Ride program and in the last few years has been a schooling horse, helping to train new riders. Now, the time has come for Alaska to be put up for adoption and find a new, loving home. Alaska’s adoption has been made possible because, for the first time ever, the RCMP’s retired Musical Ride horses are up for adoption.

