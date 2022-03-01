Woman found dead in Siksika Nation home, death deemed suspicious

Members of the Gleichen RCMP detachment are investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a home on the Siksika Nation.

Emergency crews were called to the home Sunday at approximately 9 a.m. following a 911 call indicating a woman was unresponsive. On arrival, officers confirmed the woman was dead.

Mounties say the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious, but the nature of her death has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place later this week.

The next-of-kin of the deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed, have been notified.

The Siksika Nation is located approximately 60 kilometres east of Calgary.