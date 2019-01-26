Police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious outside a home in southwest Calgary early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called at about 2:45 a.m. to a home near 68 Avenue and 5 Street S.W. in the community of Kingsland.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

Police aren’t releasing any details about what happened to her, but they have blocked off a large area in the neighbourhood for the investigation.

More to come.