Woman found in medical distress behind southwest home
A woman in her 50s is in hospital in life threatening condition after she was found in medical distress in Kingsland. (Photo courtesy: Will Schmidt)
Published Saturday, January 26, 2019 11:15AM MST
Last Updated Saturday, January 26, 2019 11:36AM MST
Police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious outside a home in southwest Calgary early Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called at about 2:45 a.m. to a home near 68 Avenue and 5 Street S.W. in the community of Kingsland.
The victim, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital in life threatening condition.
Police aren’t releasing any details about what happened to her, but they have blocked off a large area in the neighbourhood for the investigation.
More to come.