Woman found unresponsive in University of Calgary pool
Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020 4:43PM MST
A woman in her early 20's was found unresponsive in University of Calgary pool on Nov. 25.
CALGARY -- On Wednesday morning, emergency crews responded to a medical emergency at the University of Calgary Aquatic Centre.
According to a statement released by the university, staff members found a woman in her early 20sunresponsive in the pool. They quickly pulled her out and began administering first aid and called 911.
The incident happened around 6:45 a.m.
EMS transported the woman to Foothills Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
According to the university, the pool is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 guidelines.