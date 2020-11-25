CALGARY -- On Wednesday morning, emergency crews responded to a medical emergency at the University of Calgary Aquatic Centre.

According to a statement released by the university, staff members found a woman in her early 20sunresponsive in the pool. They quickly pulled her out and began administering first aid and called 911.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m.

EMS transported the woman to Foothills Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

According to the university, the pool is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 guidelines.