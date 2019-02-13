Calgary police are looking for three men in connection with a violent home invasion that took place early Tuesday morning in Maple Ridge.

Investigators say a woman had just pulled into her driveway at her home in the 900 block of Maplecreek Drive S.E. at about 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday when she was surprised by a white GMC truck that blocked her in.

Three men got out of the truck, attacked the woman, stole her keys and used them to get inside her home.

The victim was held at gunpoint by one suspect while the other two men went through her home and stole all the valuables they could find.

Once the pair had finished, the group stole the woman’s vehicle, a green, 2000 model Nissan Pathfinder, and fled the scene.

The woman called police once she was safe. She was treated for minor injuries.

Later that same morning, police were notified about a vehicle driving erratically near Memorial Drive and 28 Street S.E. at about 8:30 a.m.

Officers who attended that call recognized the vehicle as the victim’s Nissan SUV. They ended up following it until the driver crashed into a concrete barrier on the Reconciliation Bridge a short time later.

The vehicle was left inoperable and the driver, a woman in her 20s, was arrested at the scene.

Charges are pending against the woman, but investigators don’t believe she was involved in the earlier armed robbery.

Police believe the victim was targeted by the assailants.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact police via the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

