Woman hospitalized in Lethbridge hotel fire now wanted for arson

LETHBRIDGE -

Lethbridge police are looking for a woman they say put herself in the hospital when she started a fire at a hotel in the southern Alberta city, then disappeared.

Firefighters were called to the Holiday Inn on Mayor Magrath Drive South around 1 a.m. on Feb. 24.

There was a fire in a room on the hotel’s third storey, and a person inside the room in need of medical attention.

The fire was quickly dealt with and the woman was taken to hospital and treated, though she later left.

Police have since charged the woman, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Kerissa Rikki Tyrell Plume, with arson-related offences and failing to comply with a release order.

But now they have to find her.

Anyone with information regarding Plume’s whereabouts are asked to contact police at 403-328-4444.

According to police, the fire was the result of smoking materials being improperly disposed of and the damage to the hotel from fire, smoke and water is in the area of $1 million.