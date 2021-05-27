Advertisement
Woman in critical condition after being struck by truck in southeast Calgary
Published Thursday, May 27, 2021 4:51PM MDT
CALGARY -- A woman is in critical, life-threatening condition after being struck by a truck Thursday.
The incident took place around 1 p.m. at the intersection of 94 Avenue and Bonaventure Drive S.E.
The driver stayed on scene, according to Calgary police.
The woman was transported to hospital by ambulance. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.