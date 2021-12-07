Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary
A woman was transported to hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Calgary
CALGARY -
A woman is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in northwest Calgary.
The incident took place just after 9 p.m., when police responded to a call about an incident that took place on Country Hills Boulevard near 112th Avenue N.W.
EMS confirmed they transported the woman to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
The driver remained on scene.
Expect street closures in the area.
The traffic unit is on hand, investigating.
This is a developing story...