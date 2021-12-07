Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in northwest Calgary

CALGARY -

A woman is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in northwest Calgary.

The incident took place just after 9 p.m., when police responded to a call about an incident that took place on Country Hills Boulevard near 112th Avenue N.W.

EMS confirmed they transported the woman to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The driver remained on scene.

Expect street closures in the area.

The traffic unit is on hand, investigating.

This is a developing story...