CALGARY -- A female resident of the Mount Royal Care Centre has died from complications of COVID-19, Alberta Health confirmed to CTV News Saturday.

The woman, who was in her 100s, is the 153rd victim to die of the disease in the Calgary zone.

Alberta Health says there are now 88 cases of COVID-19 at the facility, located at 1813 Ninth St. S.W. There are 56 active cases in the outbreak while 25 people have recovered from their symptoms.

With Saturday's developments taken into account, six people have now died in connection with the outbreak.

Revera, the organization in charge of the Mount Royal Care Centre, said in a statement earlier this week that precautions, which include residents being isolated in their rooms and monitoring of any possible symptoms, have been put in place at the facility.

CTV News has reached out to Revera for an update on the situation at Mount Royal.

The province announced 919 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.