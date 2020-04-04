COCHRANE, ALTA. -- Cochrane RCMP are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a collision that took place inside a No Frills parking lot.

Police were called to the scene, in the parking lot of the grocery store on Fifth Avenue in Cochrane at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was struck by a Ford Edge SUV that was being driven by an 83-year-old woman.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious, life threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene and has already spoken with investigators about the incident.

RCMP are now requesting more information from members of the public who may have witnessed the incident. They are also requesting anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to some forward and speak with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.