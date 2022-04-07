Woman in hospital following incident in northeast Calgary

A woman is in hospital after an incident in northeast Calgary early Thursday evening.

EMS confirmed that a female around 20 years old was transported to Foothills hospital in serious, life-threatening condition after a call came in around 7:15 p.m. concerning an incident on the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E.

She had "penetrating wounds", according to an EMS spokesperson, who couldn't say if she was shot or stabbed.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story…