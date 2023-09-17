Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary

36 Street N.E. is closed between 32 and 39 Avenue early Sunday after an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. A woman in her early 20s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. 36 Street N.E. is closed between 32 and 39 Avenue early Sunday after an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. A woman in her early 20s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

