Woman in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in northeast Calgary

A woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in northeast Calgary.

The incident took place around 5:20 a.m. at 36 Street at Whitehorn Drive N.E., Calgary police Sgt. Brad Norman confirmed to CTV News Sunday.

A woman entered the intersection and was hit by a car. The woman, believed to be in her early 20s, was transported to hospital by EMS in life-threatening condition.

Norman said the motorist stayed on scene. Alcohol and excessive speed are not believed to have been factors.

As a result, 36 Street is currently closed in both directions between 32nd Avenue and 39 Avenue N.E.

Police said they expect the street to be closed for several hours.

They advise using alternate routes.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.