CALGARY – An Airdrie woman is in critical condition in Calgary after she was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 north of Big Hill Springs Road at about 8 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Officials say the crash involved a Chevrolet Equinox and a Toyota Tundra.

The female driver of the Chevrolet was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition while the male driver of the Toyota was taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

As of Thursday morning, police say the woman is still on life support.

Weather and adverse road conditions are believed to be factors in the crash.