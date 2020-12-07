CALGARY -- Deerfoot Trail between McKnight Boulevard and Beddington Trail, both north and southbound is closed due to a collision resulting from a vehicle losing a tire.

UPDATE: Multi-vehicle incident, Deerfoot Tr b/w McKnight Bv and 64 Ave NE, the road is closed NB and SB. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/58ddPxo723 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 8, 2020

According to an officer on duty, the crash happened somewhere between McKnight Boulevard and Beddington Trail, which is why both lanes of Deerfoot between those two points are closed.

The vehicle was travelling southbound when it lost a wheel and bounced over the median where it hit a northbound vehicle.

The Calgary Fire Department said the tire came through the windshield of the northbound vehicle.

The woman in the northbound vehicle was pinned by the tire and was freed by EMS personnel.

A woman in her 40s was taken to the Foothills Hospital in serious, potenially life-threatening condition.



