Woman in serious condition after being hit by C-train
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:40PM MST
CALGARY -- A woman in her 60s is in hospital after being hit by the C-train in Calgary.
Her injuries are serious but non-life threatening.
According to authorities, the incident happened at the Whitehorn LRT Station in the northeast around 6 p.m.
Details on the circumstances surrounding the incident were not provided.
The train system's Blue Line train affected for a period, and Calgary Transit set up alternate shuttle service for riders.