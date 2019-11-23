CALGARY — A woman in her 60s is in hospital after being hit by the CTrain in Calgary.

Her injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

According to authorities, the incident happened at the Whitehorn LRT Station in the northeast around 6 p.m.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the incident were not provided.

The train system's Blue Line was affected for a period, and Calgary Transit set up alternate shuttle service for riders. 