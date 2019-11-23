Woman in serious condition after being hit by CTrain
A woman was struck by Calgary's C-train near the Whitehorn LRT Station on Nov. 23, 2019.
Published Saturday, November 23, 2019 9:40PM MST
CALGARY — A woman in her 60s is in hospital after being hit by the CTrain in Calgary.
Her injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.
According to authorities, the incident happened at the Whitehorn LRT Station in the northeast around 6 p.m.
Details on the circumstances surrounding the incident were not provided.
The train system's Blue Line was affected for a period, and Calgary Transit set up alternate shuttle service for riders.