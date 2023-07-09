Woman in serious condition following collision on 17 Avenue
Police are investigating after a collision at 17 Avenue and 45 Street S.W. left a woman with serious injuries.
At about 11:20 a.m. Saturday, police believe a 2004 Honda Accord, driven by a woman in her 20s, turned left off of 17 Ave. onto southbound 45th Street S.W.
At the same time, a 2018 Volkswagen Golf driven by a woman in her 80s, was travelling east on 17 Avenue, approaching 45th St S.W.
Police say the Honda hit the front of the Volkswagen.
The driver and two passengers in the Honda weren't injured and remained on scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Speed and alcohol weren't considered factors.
The intersection of 17 Ave. and 45 Street which was closed for a period of time while police investigated, has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to raise rates again this week, vying to quash inflation faster
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Syrian human rights defender becomes a permanent resident of Canada after being flagged as a security risk
The uncertainty that lingered over Noura Aljizawi's life over the past three years was lifted this past week. After initially flagging her as a potential threat to national security, the Canadian government granted the high-profile Syrian human rights defender and her husband permanent resident status.
'A huge shame': Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto as city, feds argue over who should foot the bill
Advocates are calling on all levels of government to do more to address what they call a 'human rights disaster' as asylum seekers are stranded on the streets of Toronto and the municipal and federal governments argue over who should foot the bill to provide them with shelter.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
Edmonton
-
High temperatures expected over the weekend, Edmonton under heat warning
Edmonton, and most of Alberta, is under a heat warning as daytime highs are expected to remain near 30 degrees over the weekend.
-
Hockey tournament remembers local players lost in bus crash
On Saturday, the Humboldt Broncos players killed in a 2018 bus crash were honoured through the sport they loved.
-
Ma-Me-O Beach holds town hall to discuss $5.5M debt
Ma-Me-O Beach residents gathered for a community hall Saturday, to discuss the community's options as it faces millions in debt over a failed wastewater system.
Vancouver
-
Family calls for justice on second anniversary of Indigenous man's killing by Mounties
The sounds of taiko drummers dominated Vancouver's Grandview Park on Saturday, as loved ones gathered for a vigil on the two year anniversary of the death of Jared Lowndes.
-
Employers want arbitrator for maintenance issues as talks resume in B.C. port strike
Talks between the two sides in an ongoing port strike in British Columbia have resumed, ending a days-long stretch away from the negotiating table.
-
'Completely devastating': Victim grapples with losses following last month's massive Maple Ridge fire
Dave Schneider struggled to salvage any of his belongings after the house he rented burnt down. He, along with hundreds of others, are now without a place to call home following a massive fire in Maple Ridge last month that sparked at a five-storey condo building under construction and destroyed it.
Atlantic
-
Sex worker wins in Nova Scotia court, but ruling leaves sex industry conflicted
In a legal decision described as the first of its kind in Canada, a Halifax sex worker successfully sued a client for nonpayment of services, but actors in the industry are conflicted about the ruling's impacts.
-
'Saint John Helps Ukraine' supports two projects in war zone
“Saint John Helps Ukraine” brought out hundreds of people for entertainment and food in Rockwood Park on Saturday, as Ukraine marked 500 days of war.
-
As uncertainty looms in Halifax, Nova Scotia town to host first-ever Pride parade
With uncertainty looming over Halifax's Pride parade this year, smaller communities in Nova Scotia are stepping up and opening their doors during what some say is a pivotal time for LGBTQ rights.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria nurse receives week-long suspension for not helping colleague, misplacing medication: college
A Victoria nurse has had his registration suspended for one week due to a long list of “practice issues” he accumulated while working at a long-term care facility, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said.
-
'I hope to inspire everybody': Charity runner halfway through 10 marathons in 10 days
A Victoria marathon runner completed her fifth marathon in as many days on Friday with a goal of completing 10 in a row by next Wednesday.
-
Coast guard issues first-ever fine for abandoned vessel in Victoria
The Canadian Coast Guard has issued its first fine against the owner of a derelict and abandoned vessel under a federal law that took effect four years ago.
Toronto
-
Victim identified in daytime shooting in Toronto: police
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in the Leslieville area.
-
Toronto police to shut down bar in headquarters after drunk driving crash
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is shutting down the licensed bar inside its downtown headquarters that’s served senior officers mostly below the radar for more than 30 years, after a possible connection to a superintendent’s drunk driving crash.
-
'Radical Love': Toronto hospice takes new approach to help homeless
A last-minute assist has sent Kevin Ackroyd's life into overtime.
Montreal
-
Inmate killed in altercation at Riviere-des-Prairies jail: police
An inmate was killed during an altercation at the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre in Montreal on Saturday, provincial police (SQ) have confirmed.
-
Serious workplace accident under investigation at Montreal airport
Authorities are investigating after a serious accident at Montreal's international airport took place Saturday. While details of the event have not been released, a first-responder source told CTV the worker was unconscious while on-route to the hospital.
-
'Erratic' driver arrested following police foot chase in Montreal
A case of erratic driving in Montreal early Sunday morning resulted in a police foot chase, a tasering, and two arrests. A spokesperson for provincial police (SQ) said officers attempted to intercept a vehicle travelling "erratically" near Crémazie Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Hospital to pay city $12.9M to allow long-term care project to go through near Riverside Campus
A slice of land near the Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus could one day become a major long-term care and retirement complex, but it would require city council not act on an agreement between the city and the hospital over land use.
-
Masoli injured again as Ticats beat Redblacks 21-13
Ottawa's Jeremiah Masoli, in his season debut, left in the second quarter with a leg injury. The 34-year-old was trying to roll out to his right when, untouched, he fell to the turf and immediately clutched his left leg.
-
Hockey and broomball connecting generations together
The second annual Every Child Matters Hockey and Broomball tournament is taking over rinks across the region this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Early morning car fire in Cambridge sparks confusion, concern
Concerned Cambridge residents are wondering what caused a sudden, early morning truck fire near their homes.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failure
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
-
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon museum looks back at life on the prairies with summer fun day
Saskatoon's Western Development Museum (WDM) demonstrated how much life on the prairies has changed with a summer fun day event over the weekend.
-
-
Lawsuit against Saskatoon's Legacy Christian Academy, Mile Two Church underway
Roughly two dozen former students of Legacy Christian Academy, and nearly as many lawyers, filled a Court of King’s Bench courtroom in Saskatoon Friday to begin a civil case against a church-operated school.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. community set to start requiring licences for travel trailers
Travel trailer owners in French River are being reminded that they need to start thinking about whether they need a licence for their camper – the implementation of the municipality’s new bylaw starts July 15.
-
-
Sudbury Pride cancels annual Pride March in response to criticism of police involvement
Fierté Sudbury Pride has cancelled its annual ‘Pride March’ following statements made by Black Lives Matter Sudbury.
Winnipeg
-
City orders protesters to dismantle Brady Road blockade
The City of Winnipeg has given protesters at the Brady Road Landfill until noon on Monday to remove their blockade demanding the search for the remains of two women in another landfill across town.
-
Sky-high travel demand coming at a cost as Canadians feel the pinch of higher prices
Canadians are on the hunt for affordable travel options this summer.
-
Family marching to Ottawa for missing, murdered, and neglected Indigenous men, boys, and two-spirited people
A march on the nation's capital calling for an inquiry into missing, murdered, and neglected Indigenous men, boys, and two-spirited people came through Winnipeg Saturday.
Regina
-
2 Sask. youth softball teams ready to head to North American Indigenous Games
Two youth softball teams representing Saskatchewan faced off on Saturday, just one week shy of them playing in the 2023 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax, N.S.
-
Kitten looking for special home after dog attack left her with mobility issues
A kitten who was brought in recently to an organization in Lumsden is looking for a special home, after a dog attack left her back legs paralyzed for the time being.
-
Sask. RCMP say 'horrifying' trafficking case not unusual in Canada
One of Saskatchewan's top RCMP officers says while the allegations arising from a human trafficking investigation are "horrifying" they are unfortunately not out of the ordinary when it comes to such crimes.