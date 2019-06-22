A Calgary dog owner is facing fines after four pitbull-type dogs attacked a woman and her dog in a southwest neighborhood Friday evening.

Police were called to Woodview Court S.W. around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a dog attack.

Officials say four pitbull-type dogs had escaped from a yard and attacked one woman and her dog. Both suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Both are expected to recover.

Bylaw officers were called to the scene and issued a fine to the owner of the four dogs.