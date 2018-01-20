A woman was injured in a serious crash involving the CTrain on Saturday morning that resulted in the service being disrupted for several hours.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at 7 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. at about 10:30 a.m. for reports of a crash involving the train.

When they got there, they found a pickup truck that had been struck by the CTrain in the intersection. A woman, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, needed to be extricated from the cab.

She was taken to Foothills Hospital in stable but non-life threatening condition.

Calgary Transit says the service was closed in the core for several hours after the incident, but it has since been reopened.