Woman injured in Forest Lawn hit-and-run dies

A woman who was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in Forest Lawn died early Saturday morning.

At around 7:55 p.m. on Oct. 27, a dark-coloured sedan travelling westbound on 17 Avenue S.E. struck the woman, who was crossing 17 Avenue northbound. She was transported to hospital by EMS in critical, life-threatening condition.

The sedan, which possibly had front-end damage on the passenger side, didn't stop. Instead, it was last seen driving west on 17 Avenue S.E.

Police are asking that anyone who saw the incident or may have dashcam footage to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.