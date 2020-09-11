Advertisement
Woman injured in vehicle rollover
ctvnewscalgary.ca Published Friday, September 11, 2020 8:45PM MDT Last Updated Friday, September 11, 2020 9:36PM MDT
A woman is in hospital after rolling over her SUV Friday evening on 85th Street S.W.
CALGARY -- One woman was injured in a vehicle rollover early Friday evening.
The incident took place just after 6 p.m. near the Co-Op at 85th Street and 9th Aveue S.W.
The woman, who EMS said was in her 30s, was transported to Foothills hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.
The SUV was badly damaged.
The incident was cleared shortly after 7 p.m.