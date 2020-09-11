CALGARY -- One woman was injured in a vehicle rollover early Friday evening.

The incident took place just after 6 p.m. near the Co-Op at 85th Street and 9th Aveue S.W.

The woman, who EMS said was in her 30s, was transported to Foothills hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

The SUV was badly damaged.

The incident was cleared shortly after 7 p.m.