Woman injured, man arrested, after fire at Airdrie apartment complex
A man was taken into custody after a woman was found injured and a fire reported in her apartment.
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 10:24AM MDT
A woman is in hospital and a man is in custody following a bizarre incident at an Airdrie apartment complex Sunday evening.
Police were called to an apartment complex on Willowbrook Road in Airdrie just after 8 p.m. where they found a woman suffering serious injuries.
She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.
Soon after the woman was located, a fire was reported in her apartment. The complex was evacuated and the flames put out by fire fighters.
A man was then taken into custody and a fire investigator has been called in.
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.