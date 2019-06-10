A woman is in hospital and a man is in custody following a bizarre incident at an Airdrie apartment complex Sunday evening.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Willowbrook Road in Airdrie just after 8 p.m. where they found a woman suffering serious injuries.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to stable.

Soon after the woman was located, a fire was reported in her apartment. The complex was evacuated and the flames put out by fire fighters.

A man was then taken into custody and a fire investigator has been called in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.