Woman killed, 5 people injured in Jasper crash

One person is dead after a crash in Jasper on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 93a.

Investigators with Jasper RCMP believe an SUV with six people inside was turning left from Highway 93a onto Highway 93 when it hit a northbound pickup truck.

A 52-year-old woman in the SUV was declared dead on scene.

A 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman in the SUV were taken by air ambulance to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition.

The other three occupants, as well as the lone man in the pickup truck, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or might have dash cam footage is asked to call Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.