One woman was killed in single vehicle crash and another is recovering in hospital.

It happened on the QE11 near Crossfield around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

EMS say the woman died on scene and they transported a second woman to Foothills Hospital in stable condition.

RCMP say a single vehicle left the highway and rolled into an adjacent field and one occupant died at the scene.

Airdrie RCMP and the Airdrie Integrated Traffic Unit remain on scene of the crash which is located on he QE11 near the Township 292 overpass.

Police will be on scene for several more hours investigating what happened and are asking drivers passing through the area to slow down.