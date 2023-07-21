Woman killed in hit-and-run in northeast Calgary

A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV while crossing the street in northeast Calgary Friday.

At 1:25 a.m., police were called to 34 Street near 37 Avenue N.E.

A woman was found dead at the scene and police blocked off the area.

"We are in the initial stages of our investigation," said Sgt. Colin Foster of the Calgary Police Service's collision reconstruction unit.

There was no information about the victim as of early Friday morning, but Foster said her injuries were "very significant."

He said the collision occurred outside an emergency communications centre, so a number of CPS colleagues witnessed the crash.

The vehicle that did not remain at the scene was described as a dark-coloured, older style SUV.

"Boxy shaped is what it's being described as. It will have some form of frontal damage. If you see that vehicle, please call police and let us know where that vehicle is," Foster said.

He added police are looking for CCTV of the crash and will remain at the scene until their investigation is complete.

"If you are the driver in this crash, please come forward – we will find you otherwise," Foster said.

The area is expected to be blocked off until at least noon.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved is asked to contact police.