A woman was killed after the vehicle she was in crashed over a barrier on Crowchild Trail and burst into flames after hitting a tree at the bottom of an embankment.

Emergency crews were called to Crowchild Trail, near Glenmore Trail, at about 1:45 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

“A single, sedan-type vehicle, while travelling southbound on Crowchild Trail, went up and over the median, failed to negotiate to go eastbound, crashed into a tree in the community of Lakeview and burst into flames,” said CPS Sgt. Becky Spohr.

EMS officials say a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

“What we know at this time is the driver is deceased and a female passenger was transported to hospital,” said Spohr

A collision analyst is at the scene and police have closed the ramp from Crowchild Trail onto eastbound Glenmore Trail to investigate.

Police are looking into whether alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.