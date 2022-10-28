Woman killed in southeast Calgary hit-and-run
A 40-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing at a southeast intersection Thursday night.
Police confirm the woman suffered severe life-threatening head injuries when she was struck at the intersection of 17th Avenue and 44th Street S.E. at around 8 p.m.
The injured pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre where she died.
The driver who hit the woman fled the scene before emergency crews arrived. Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.
Anyone who witnessed the fatal collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
