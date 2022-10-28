Woman killed in southeast Calgary hit-and-run

A CPS unit and police tape at the intersection of 17 Ave and 44 St S.E. following an Oct. 27 hit-and-run that fatally injured a female pedestrian. A CPS unit and police tape at the intersection of 17 Ave and 44 St S.E. following an Oct. 27 hit-and-run that fatally injured a female pedestrian.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina