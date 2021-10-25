Woman killed, man injured after train collides with van in southern Alberta

CALGARY -

Vulcan RCMP say one person was killed and another was injured in a crash between a van and a train on Monday.

The collision happened on Township Road 132 at the railway crossing near Range Road 230 in Vulcan County at 10:30 a.m.

In a news release, RCMP said a preliminary investigation suggests the van was westbound on Township Road 132 when it was hit by a southbound train.

RCMP said a 49-year-old female passenger in the van was declared dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old man driving the van suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people on the train were uninjured.

RCMP said they will not be releasing the name of the deceased.

The town of Vulcan is located roughly 100 kilometres southeast of Calgary.