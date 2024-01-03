CALGARY
Calgary

    • Woman killed, man seriously injured in crash near Beiseker, Alta.

    RCMP generic

    A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Beiseker, Alta., on Tuesday.

    According to a Wednesday news release, RCMP received a report of the crash located on Highway 9 east of Range Road 252 around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

    When officers arrived, they found a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer had collided head-on.

    A 51-year-old woman from Red Deer, the passenger in the car, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man from Red Deer, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The highway was closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated.

    RCMP determined that the car was driving east in the westbound lane when it was hit by the oncoming semi-truck.

    Police believe heavy fog at the time of the crash may have been a factor.

    Beiseker is located approximately 76 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

