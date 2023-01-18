Woman missing from Forest Lawn; Calgary police seek public assistance

Krystal Russell, 39, was last seen on the evening of Dec. 30, 2022, in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Forest Lawn. Krystal Russell, 39, was last seen on the evening of Dec. 30, 2022, in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Forest Lawn.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina