CALGARY -- Calgary police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in the southwest community of Coach Hill early Tuesday.

A woman was jogging south on Coach Hill Road, near Bow Trail S.W., around 5 a.m. when she passed a man walking north.

"The man yelled at the woman and allegedly charged at her and sexually touched her without consent," police said in a release. "The woman screamed and was able to run away and call police."

The man fled prior to police arriving and was last seen running south toward Bow Trail S.W.

He is described as:

Caucasian;

About 165 cm (5-5) tall, and;

20 to 30 years old with a medium build and day’s growth beard.

He was wearing a dark-coloured toque, a dark T-shirt with a red and black plaid shirt tied around his waist, and baggy blue jeans.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or the suspect.

"No one deserves to be victimized and there are some things joggers can do to improve their safety while exercising outdoors," read the release.

"We recommend jogging with others and staying in well-lit areas. Jogging without earbuds can also help you be aware of what is going on around you. If you are going to jog alone, be sure to tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return, or consider using GPS tracking on your phone to share your location."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.