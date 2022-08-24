Woman’s body found at abandoned home in northeast Calgary

The body of a 55-year-old woman was discovered at an abandoned home in Crescent Heights on Saturday.

Police were called around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 20 to the 200 block of 14 Avenue N.E. where they found Rhonda Waite, also known as Rhonda Joroszek, deceased.

It's believed she died several days prior, and that the manner of her death is suspicious, police said Wednesday in a release.

An autopsy on the deceased has been conducted.

"We are seeking information from anyone who knew the victim, was in recent contact with her or knows who she has recently been associated with," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit in a release.

Police say the home where the deceased was found is scheduled for demolition later this month.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.